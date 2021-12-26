Owensboro is the 10th best city in America for cornhole.
That’s according to the American Cornhole Organization.
The rankings are based on the number of people in each of the 10 cities who belong to the organization and participate in tournaments, the ACO says.
Charlie Kase of Owensboro has belonged to the ACO for five years and turned pro four years ago.
“We’re No. 10 because of the Owensboro Convention Center,” he says. “And the fact that it draws people from Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana and Illinois.
“We have quite a few players in the area. We host a regional at the fairgrounds once a month, and we play there every Wednesday and Friday night. Doors open at 5 p.m., and games start at 7. People can just come on out.”
He said he travels about once a month to a major tournament.
“We’ve been to Tupelo, Kalamazoo and a lot of other places in this part of the country,” he said.
Kase also owns Lucky’s Cornhole, which has made cornhole boards for 10 years and bags for the past two.
“I sell all over the country to everybody from backyard players to pros,” he said. “It’s just a fun game that doesn’t require any great athletic ability. We’re one big family. There’s competition, but it’s friendly.”
He said the sport has “really grown in the last five years.”
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said, “For Owensboro to be ranked alongside top-tier tourism cities like Branson, Las Vegas, Cincinnati and Knoxville, highlights the first-class experience our city delivers to the sports world.”
In the summer of 2017, the American Cornhole Organization’s World Championships of Cornhole XII was held at the Owensboro Convention Center.
It attracted 380 players from 27 states, including California, Florida and Michigan.
The ACO returns to Owensboro on Jan. 7-9, 2022, for one of its major tournaments.
And Chris Gendek, destination development and sports management director for the CVB, said, “Over 320 of the nations’ top-ranked competitors from 15 states will descend on Owensboro.”
Laura Alexander, the convention center’s general manager, said, “What makes this event so successful are the amenities that Owensboro has to offer, including the walkable restaurants and adjacent hotels, that provide an overall wonderful weekend for the players and their guests.”
The Top 10 cities on the list include, in order, Branson, Missouri; Bradenton, Florida; Las Vegas; Cincinnati; Knoxville, Tennessee; Detroit/Ann Arbor, Michigan; Kearney, Nebraska; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Bentonville, Arkansas; and Owensboro.
Calitiri said several other major sports events are coming in 2022, including the 2A State Basketball Tournament, Jan. 13-16; the Crown Cheer & Dance Competition, Jan. 29; Rising Star Dance Competition Feb. 6: S3DA State Archery Championships, Feb. 18-20; S3DA National Archery Championships, March 3-6; and the Ultimate Championship Experience (cheerleading), March 19.
Cornhole is described as a “lawn game in which players take turns throwing bags of corn or bean bags at a raised platform with a hole in the far end. A bag in the hole scores three points, while one on the platform scores one point. Play continues until a team or player reaches the score of 21.”
It’s similar to horseshoes and washer pitching.
Keith Lawrence, Messenger-Inqurier.klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7301
