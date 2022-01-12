Owensboro pushes bluegrass, bourbon and barbecue, not manufacturing, among the things it is known for.
But a new study of 294 cities by AdvisorSmith, a company that provides information resources for small business owners, ranks Owensboro at No. 16 among the “Top 50 Cities with Strong Manufacturing Economies.”
And it ranks the city at No. 10 among smaller cities.
The study included the metropolitan statistical area, which for Owensboro includes Hancock and McLean counties.
Brittaney Johnson, president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., said this is the first ranking she’s seen of the city’s manufacturing prowess.
But she said after the last two years of labor shortages and supply chain issues, the news is especially good.
Johnson said the community’s 106 manufacturing facilities employ 6,330 people who earn an average of $62,648 a year, as of last summer.
She said manufacturing contributed $1.03 billion to the county’s gross domestic product — the total value of goods and services produced by a region — in 2020.
The AdvisorSmith study found that the city’s manufacturing output grew by 3.5% between 2015 and 2019 and the per capita manufacturing output came to $16,126.
The growth rate for manufacturing jobs was 4.4% between 2015 and 2019, the report said.
Owensboro ranked between Dalton, Georgia, and Decatur, Alabama, in the Top 50 category.
Elkhart, Indiana, was No. 1.
Columbus, Indiana, was No. 1 among the small cities.
The report from AdvisorSmith said, “In 2019, there were 12.8 million manufacturing jobs in the United States, up from 12.3 million in 2015. Manufacturing jobs accounted for 8.2% of total employment, and manufacturing output was $2.4 trillion in 2019.”
It added, “Manufacturing accounted for approximately 11% of GDP. Nationwide, we found that manufacturing output per capita was approximately $7,221, while the manufacturing output growth rate on a compounded annual growth rate basis was 2.9% during the study period. Manufacturing employment grew by a compounded annual growth rate of 0.9% during the study period.”
The report said, “The majority of the top cities for manufacturing in our study — 43 in the top 50, and 9 in the top 10 — were small and midsize cities. Small cities with a powerful hold on significant manufacturing industries dominated our list, and Indiana, with three out of the top 10 spots, had a particularly strong showing at the top of our ranking.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
