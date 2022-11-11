Owensboro native and four-star general Chance Saltzman was promoted earlier this month to lead the United States Space Force, the recently formed branch of the military charged with protecting the U.S. government’s interests in outer space.

Saltzman was named Chief of Space Operations at a Nov. 2 ceremony in Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where more than 200 of his friends and family members were in attendance along with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, Vice President Kamala Harris, and billionaire SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

