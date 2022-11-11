Owensboro native and four-star general Chance Saltzman was promoted earlier this month to lead the United States Space Force, the recently formed branch of the military charged with protecting the U.S. government’s interests in outer space.
Saltzman was named Chief of Space Operations at a Nov. 2 ceremony in Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where more than 200 of his friends and family members were in attendance along with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, Vice President Kamala Harris, and billionaire SpaceX founder Elon Musk.
“The world is becoming increasingly dangerous, and preserving U.S. national security interests in space is growing harder every day,” Saltzman said at the ceremony. “A resilient, ready, and combat-credible Space Force is indispensable to deterrence today, tomorrow, and every day after that. In the worst case, if deterrence fails, the Space Force will be an indispensable component of our joint force at war.”
Saltzman’s mother, Belinda Saltzman, talked to the Messenger-Inquirer about her son’s background.
Belinda said she met her husband and Chance’s father, Randy Saltzman, while the two were still students at Daviess County High School. Randy joined the Army amidst the height of the war in Vietnam, and Chance was born at Daviess County Hospital while Randy was still in basic training at Fort Knox in 1969.
Randy became an electronic instrument repairmen, and the whole family moved to Taiwan when Chance was 11 months old, Belinda said.
The family returned to Owensboro about two years ago, but only remained here for about six months before they moved to Bowling Green, where they stayed. Young Chance attended Bowling Green High School and was a star tennis player.
Belinda said her son didn’t show a particular interest in the military at the time, but joined the Air Force ROTC so he could attend Boston College on scholarship.
“It really wasn’t a plan,” Belinda said about the start of her son’s military career. “It was a means to go to a really costly school.”
Saltzman underwent undergraduate missile training at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, in 1992, less than a year after commissioning into the Air Force.
“They’re called minutemen: The guys that go down into the silo where they keep the nuclear warheads,” Belinda said of her son’s job.
Saltzman transferred to the Air Force Space Command in 2014, serving as the deputy director of plans and programs.
He joined Space Force soon after former President Donald Trump signed legislation into law that made it into a branch of the U.S. military.
“Space command was always his area of expertise, so the transition from Air Force to Space Force was a natural fit,” Belinda said.
With more than 7,500 satellites and counting orbiting Earth, the proud mother said her son’s job is becoming increasingly important.
“I think there are so many people in the general public who don’t really know what Space Force does. There have been jokes with late-night comedians about Space Force being formed to fight aliens,” she said. “When we carry our cell phones around and put in a GPS location, that’s Space Force working for us. It’s protecting our space assets so we can do online banking, have GPS — so our cell phones work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.