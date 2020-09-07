Owensboro native Spencer Dew recently earned the 2020 Albert J. Raboteau prize for best book about Africana religions.
Africana studies include the history, politics and culture of Africans and people of African descent throughout the world.
A panel of judges chooses a Raboteau book prize winner annually for the Journal of Africana Religions.
Dew, a religion teaching fellow at Wittenberg University and associated faculty member in the department of Comparative Studies at Ohio State University, wrote “The Aliites: Race and Law in the Religions of Noble Drew Ali.”
“The award is a real honor for my work,” Dew said. “It’s so important, moreover, that the Journal of Africana Religions created this prize to bring recognition to important new work treating religion on both sides of the “Black Atlantic” — i.e. religion of African-descended peoples across the New World as well as religions in Africa.
“We tend to think — and to be taught — that when enslaved peoples were brought to the shores of the Americas that, somehow, all trace of tradition and history and identity were stripped from them, which is absurd.”
Dew started his research for “The Aliites” in 2009. During the decade he worked on it, he presented pieces of it at academic conferences and workshops.
“I owe a lot of thanks to a lot of people for helping me think through these ideas, pushing me to better hone my argument, helping me realize the biggest and most interesting questions at play in all this stuff,” Dew said.
In “The Aliites,” Dew shows how Ali, a 20th-century religious thinker, influenced a variety of religious movements.
Dew became interested in the topic while teaching Chicago Police Department officers enrolled in evening college classes. For six summers, he taught police officers and firefighters about religion and law, and religion and politics.
“My students had plenty of experiences to talk about, especially with Moorish Science Temple of America members, and they urged me to dig into this material,” Dew said. “I owe a lot to those students. I learned so much — about teaching, about religion, about law and race and policing — over those six summers.”
Dew has written other scholarly books during his career, which includes stints teaching at Denison University, Iowa State University, University of Wisconsin — Stevens Point, Loyola University Chicago, St. Xavier University Chicago and Centenary College of Louisiana.
He has two more scholarly books in the works.
Dew graduated from Owensboro High School. He credits his early educational experience for setting him up with a foundation for success.
“At OHS, I was active in theater, and maybe there, in particular, we were encouraged — by teachers like the great Janie Robinson and Donna May — to read widely and, equally importantly, to come to some kind of empathetic understanding of various otherwise alien characters,” Dew said.
“I think there’s a lot to be said for that kind of basic arts education in terms of getting kids to think outside of their own circumstances, to walk in someone else’s shoes. What a remarkably useful skill both for scholarship in religion and, on a far more immediate level, life in democracy.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.