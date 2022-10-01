WHITTINGHILL_DOM PHOTO

Owensboro native Justin Whittinghill sits Tuesday with his wife, Ayumi, and their 7-month-old son, Nico, inside Kentucky Wesleyan College’s Tapscott Chapel, where he gave a presentation Tuesday about the cultural differences between Japan and the United States. The Whittinghills have been visiting family in Owensboro since late August while on their year-long parental leave from their jobs in Japan. They will return to Japan on Jan. 4.

 By Don Wilkins | Messenger-Inquirer

For 14 years, Owensboro native Justin Whittinghill has called Japan his home.

In 2010 he married his wife, Ayumi, who he met in Japan, and he has built a career as an assistant professor teaching English at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in Kanazawa, Japan.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.