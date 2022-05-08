A few short years ago, Navji (“Navy”) Dixon, a self-described “European-Kentucky girl at heart,” was living in Owensboro finding her bearings in the performing arts.

On Saturday, May 14, the 25-year-old, who resides in Lexington, will make her film debut as Lucia in the Lifetime film “Revenge Best Served Chilled,” premiering at 7 p.m. central time.

Born in Henderson, Dixon and her parents moved to Aviano, Italy, due to father’s involvement in the military when she was 1. She took to theatre early on and landed her first role in Montana-based touring company Missoula Children’s Theatre’s production of “The Jungle Book.”

“I loved every second of it — the process, performing, the costumes. There was not a single part of that that I hated,” Dixon said. “I wanted to do that all the time.”

Dixon moved to Owensboro when she was in the fifth grade and continued to seek theatre opportunities.

With her passion growing, Dixon persuaded her mother to transfer Dixon into Owensboro Public Schools, as Dixon was keen on working with Carolyn Greer, theatre director at Owensboro High School and director of the school’s The Rose Curtain Players.

“Honestly, anyone who is coming from Owensboro who has been involved in the theatre world, they will talk about Carolyn Greer,” Dixon said. “She’s such an asset, and I knew that I wanted to be under her wing.”

Dixon’s pinnacle moment of deciding to pursue theatre as a career happened her senior year when she and The Rose Curtain Players traveled to theatre competitions.

Dixon’s performance as Aunt Sally in the play “Rock of Ages” was awarded with “Best Actress” in the state by the Kentucky Theatre Association (KTA), which Dixon said was “completely unexpected” but nonetheless a turning point.

“I remember leaving the stage with my award, and I was just (went), ‘There is not a single moment in my life that I want to go without this,’ ” Dixon said.

Dixon attended the University of Kentucky, majoring in theatre with a minor in musical theatre, and received her first lead role in spring 2016 as Oya in “In The Red and Brown Water.”

Though Dixon described the show as “raw and uncomfortable,” she personally loved it.

“I think that was the first time I was like … this art isn’t just about performing and looking good, ” Dixon said. “Art should make you feel uncomfortable. You’re stepping out of your skin; you should feel like you’re exposing yourself to your audience. It was almost like when you ride a rollercoaster for the first time — that was terrifying but I’m definitely going to do that again.”

Dixon then pursued her masters degree in arts administration at UK and took a break from performing in order to explore her options. However, she quickly realized that she wanted to return to the acting world and began to audition for film and television.

In November 2020, Dixon auditioned for the upcoming Lifetime movie and received the news of her landing the role when she was back in town visiting during the Thanksgiving holiday.

“I was at the Walgreens on Frederica, and I got the call that I got the role,” Dixon said. “It was insane. I don’t think I spoke for two or three hours just because I was processing everything.”

Five days later, Dixon was on a plane to Roanoke, Virginia, to shoot the film for almost a month.

The film follows a story about Emily, a wine blogger who has a goal of becoming a sommelier and is accepted into a prestigious training program at the wine academy her late mother attended. Strange things begin to happen, and many people in the program turn up dead. Emily finds herself to be framed for the murders while she also starts to be in danger herself.

Nixon said that Emily meets “a lot of interesting characters,” including Lucia, Nixon’s character.

“It’s a really, really good mystery,” Dixon said. “I don’t want to give too much away but I’m really, really excited about it.”

Dixon hopes to continue her acting career but also wants to break barriers for women of color in entertainment, as Dixon recalls an earlier experience when she was told at an audition for “Annie” that she couldn’t play the title role due to her skin color.

“As far as Hollywood and the industry goes, I think we are progressing,” she said. “I don’t think we’re there yet, but I think we’re getting close.

“At a local (and) state scale, even in our regional theatre, I’m seeing improvement, I’m seeing progression, and I think that that will cause a domino effect. I’m excited to see where it goes.”

Regardless of where Dixon goes next in her journey, her goal is simple.

“It gives me a platform to tell stories about humanity,” she said. “That’s one thing that we share, and it’s so interesting to be able to share those experiences on stage with the people that you’re on stage with or the people you’re on camera with and the people who are watching.

“In performance, if I can connect with just one person, I’ve done my job.”