Christopher Payne’s career has come full circle.
In the early 1980s, when he was a student at Apollo High School, he got his first job, working at the McDonald’s in Towne Square North.
Today, he’s the chief operating officer for DoorDash, the largest food delivery company in the country, with more than 40% of the market share in that category.
Payne is in charge of the day-to-day business operations for the San Francisco-based company that has more than 1 million Dashers — contract workers who deliver food from restaurants to customers’ front door — and 4,000 corporate employees.
More than 390,000 restaurants in 4,000 cities use DoorDash today.
In November, WIRED magazine reported that “DoorDash took in nearly $2 billion in revenue in the year’s first nine months, more than triple the total in the same period a year earlier. Almost 550 million orders flowed from restaurant to delivery person to doorstep.”
On Dec. 9, Bloomberg reported that in its initial public offering DoorDash sold 33 million shares for $102 each after marketing them for $90 to $95 each.
Shares were selling for $140.16 on Tuesday morning.
And in late December, the company was valued at $49 billion.
That’s a long way from McDonald’s in Towne Square Mall.
But DoorDash has bigger plans.
“One of Tony Xu’s (the company’s co-founder and CEO) visions was to branch out into other deliveries,” Payne said. “We started with restaurants and have had incredible success. But in Owensboro, we also deliver from Meijer and Walgreens. You’ll see more of that. We’ll bring lots of things to your door in the future.”
He said he hasn’t been back to Owensboro since 2015.
“But I keep up with Owensboro,” Payne said. “I watch how DoorDash is doing there. We’ve added Moonlite and Old Hickory to the restaurants we serve.”
The company’s website says it serves 97 restaurants in Owensboro.
The valedictorian of the Apollo Class of 1986 has spent the past 30 years working for high-tech companies, starting with Microsoft in 1990, right after he graduated from Dartmouth College.
“It was right after Microsoft 3.0 was released,” Payne said. “I was very lucky to get that job.”
That was three years before the World Wide Web achieved general use.
Payne worked his way up to become a corporate vice president there.
He went on to become a vice president at Amazon, a senior vice president at eBay, CEO of Tinder and then, in January 2016, he moved into his current position.
“I took two computer science classes at Apollo,” Payne said. “And I took more at Dartmouth.”
But he majored in history.
“I believe in the value of a liberal arts education,” Payne said. “It helps with your business writing. I told my kids that — but they majored in business.”
The pandemic helped create demand for DoorDash — but Payne said, “It’s difficult to say how much our business grew because of COVID. It’s been a challenging time for all of us. I’m hoping COVID goes away in 2021, now that we have vaccines.”
On its website, the company says that restaurants on DoorDash were four times more likely to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic than other restaurants.
