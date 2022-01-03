Owensboro native Emily Janoski-Haehlen will serve as the next dean of The University of Akron School of Law following a national search conducted by the university.

A graduate of Owensboro High School, Janoski-Haehlen has been employed at the University of Akron since 2017 and serves as associate dean of academic affairs and law technology programs.

“I love Akron Law, I love the students, I love the faculty and the overwhelming support that I received from the Akron legal community, telling me that I should apply for the job,” Janoski-Haehlen said Monday.

The University of Akron School of Law, in Akron, Ohio, is celebrating its centennial year, and Janoski-Haehlen said she would like to make a positive impact for the next 100 years.

“I pitched a vision of rebuilding Akron Law based on our strengths, which are trial advocacy, intellectual property and producing practice-ready attorneys,” she said. “I think we need to take the university back to that, the ground roots development giving back to the community of Akron, to Northeast Ohio and really trying to rebuild the strengths of the community, which is something that the university is also doing.”

Prior to joining Akron Law, Janoski-Haehlen served as associate dean of the Law Library at Valparaiso University Law School and as a faculty member and librarian at Northern Kentucky University, Chase College of Law.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in History from the University of Kentucky, a Master of Science in Library Science from the University of Kentucky and a Juris Doctorate from Northern Kentucky University.

“She is the right leader at the right time,” said John Wiencek, Akron Law executive vice president and provost. “Her many years in leadership and in the classroom are an asset for us, especially as we put renewed focus on student success and community.”

