Owensboro native named director of Santa Claus Museum

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari draws an estimated 1 million visitors to the town of Santa Claus, Indiana, each summer.
But few of them are even aware of the Santa Claus Museum & Village just down the street.
Kathleen Beumel Crews, an Owensboro native who was just named director of the museum and village, wants to change that.
“We’re tucked out of the way,” she said. “But we want to increase awareness.”
Crews said the museum is in negotiations for a larger facility.
Patricia Koch, whose family owns Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, opened the museum in 2006.
She is the daughter of the late Jim Yellig, who was the park’s original Santa Claus.
Crews said the village includes the town’s original post office, where children from all over the world send letters to Santa at Box 1, Santa Claus, Indiana, 47579.
Volunteer “elves” answer up to 30,000 letters each year, she said.
Attractions include antique toy displays, a large collection of Santas in various sizes, copies of children’s letters, Yellig’s voice on tape and the town’s original post office. The old St. Nicholas Church, which was built in 1880 and still has many of its original furnishings, and a 1935 Santa Claus statue that stands 22-feet tall and is made of solid concrete are nearby.
Crews has a long history of working in tourism in Spencer County, Indiana, where she moved in 1991.
She has been lead ranger at Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, group sales coordinator at the Lincoln Amphitheatre and former owner of Buffalo Run, the historic site and restaurant.
Crews has also been a volunteer at the Colonel William Jones Home, Lincoln State Park, Lincoln Amphitheatre, North Spencer Community Action Center and the Lincoln Pioneer Village.
Abraham Lincoln and Santa Claus are the county’s two most famous sons, she said.
Crews graduated from Apollo High School in 1980, where she won 10 state championships in cross country and track.
Broke neck in 1984After transferring from Western Kentucky University to the University of Hawaii, she became a member of the cheerleading team.
In 1984, during cheerleader practice, Crews fell from the top of a human pyramid and broke her neck.
Doctors told her she would be a quadriplegic the rest of her life.
“They said I would never walk again or be able to have kids,” Crews said. “I walk with a limp, and I have two kids who are Division I athletes today.”
She said she’s still grateful for the way Owensboro rallied behind her after her injury.
“They raised money to get me a wheelchair,” she said.
Students at Burns Middle School, for instance, raised more than $10,000 for her.
The Santa Claus Museum & Village will open for the season on May 14.
It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
