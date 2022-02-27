Owensboro native Suzanne Ford has been named interim executive director of San Francisco Pride while the organization searches for a permanent successor for outgoing director Fred Lopez.
Ford, a 1983 graduate of Daviess County High School, said she moved to the San Francisco Bay Area about 14 years ago. She graduated from Murray State University in 1995 and owned a coffee house in Louisville.
After moving to California, she became involved in SF Pride.
“I had a friend that was on the board, and after I transitioned, I was active in the trans community,” Ford said, “and I ended up coming to some Pride events.”
Ford, an advocate for transgender and gender nonconforming communities, has served on the SF Pride Board of Directors since 2018.
As executive director, Ford is significantly involved in the planning of the upcoming 52nd annual San Francisco LGBT Pride Celebration and parade.
“In June we are going to have the first actual, in-person Pride march and celebration that we have had since 2019, so most excited about that,” she said. “There could be up to a million people on the parade route, but 500,000 people come into the city for the two days.”
Ford said the organization’s board of directors will conduct a search to find a permanent executive director following the June event.
“I am sure that I will be one of the candidates,” she said. “We will get through the celebration in June and wrap everything up, and they will start the search after that.”
Board President Carolyn Wysinger said in a statement that the organization is grateful for Ford’s willingness to expand her role during this time.
“It is truly a landmark year for the organization,” Wysinger said. “Women have always played such an important role in our LGBTQ community. It is only fitting that the organization returns to Market Street with a leadership team that truly reflects our diverse community.”
Ford said that she hopes younger members of the LBGTQ community see that it is possible for them to have a successful life.
“I am sure that there are trans children in Owensboro, and I just want them to know that we can grow up and have great lives and be contributing members to society, and we can be successful people,” she said. “I think that is really important.”
Ford said she still returns to Owensboro to visit family, and she attended her high school reunion in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.