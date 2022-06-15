Owensboro native Julie Cantwell is one of 17 people Gov. Andy Beshear appointed to his Medical Cannabis Advisory Team on Tuesday.
The team has been assembled to advocate for Beshear’s goal of Kentucky following the path of the 37 states, four U.S. territories and the District of Columbia that have made marijuana a legal medical option for qualifying individuals.
Cantwell, a 1997 graduate of Apollo High School who lives in Elizabethtown, co-founded Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis with Beaver Dam’s Kristin Wilcox — who was also appointed to the governor’s team — and is an advocate for Kentuckians for Medical Marijuana.
Cantwell said she applied for the board through an email she sent to Beshear, and she’s excited to be part of the initiative, as it will be an extension of the patient outreach she has been doing through her organization.
“I think it’s an honor to do this and maybe make a difference in some patients’ lives,” she said. “We’re going to be traveling the state and talking with patients.
“We’re going to be getting patients’ stories, putting faces with people and just listening (to them) and reporting back to the governor. (Beshear) is wanting to get some data and hear what patients have to say. There are people who are using it already, and it’s helping them.”
Cantwell said numerous studies have confirmed the validity of marijuana as a medical tool, and she is disturbed that Kentucky residents don’t have access to it, with people often having to travel to where it is legal to receive doses.
“There are 70- and 80-year-olds crossing state lines to get help, to get relief,” she said. “That’s just not right, to be in your later years and to have to go to another state because your state won’t recognize your medicine as medicine.”
In addition to the many patients Cantwell has advocated for, the usage of medical marijuana has a deeply personal connection for her, as her son found a treatment for his epilepsy through the use of THC oil, a byproduct of marijuana.
“The reason I started this was because my son has epilepsy, so I started advocating for him after we had tried pharmaceuticals,” she said. “We had pretty much tried everything, and we were at our wits’ end, so we decided to try medical cannabis.”
Her son had suffered seizures since he was 4 months old, she said, but with the benefit of medical marijuana that they obtained out of state, he has been seizure-free for almost three years.
Another Kentuckian who has been to Frankfort to advocate for medicinal marijuana is Eric Crawford, a Kentuckians for Medicinal Marijuana board member who is a quadriplegic and uses cannabis products.
“Cannabis helps me better than the legal options,” Crawford said. “I have a lot of doctors that have signed things recommending that I use it.”
He said he was previously using numerous addictive pain medications to cope — including Percocet and Valium — but that medical marijuana has helped reduce his inflammation, inside and out, and has improved his overall quality of life.
While he acknowledges that all drugs have negative effects, medical marijuana is the safest option available to treat his maladies, Crawford said.
Cantwell said the governor’s advisory team doesn’t have a schedule yet, but that they will likely travel throughout the commonwealth advocating for the legalization of medical marijuana.
Brian Hamby, Owensboro Health’s marketing director, said the hospital isn’t ready to take a position on the issue.
“We don’t have anything to say on this issue at this time,” Hamby wrote in an email. “We are watching and studying the issue to learn more. We are still monitoring the issue.”
