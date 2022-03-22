The passing of legislation related to the use of medical cannabis would greatly benefit patients who would be impacted by it should it pass, according to Julie Demeter Cantwell, an Owensboro native and advocate for the bill.
House Bill 136, related to the medical use of cannabis, passed in the Kentucky House of Representatives on Friday with local support, and now awaits action from the Kentucky Senate.
One of the individuals who would benefit from the passing of HB 136, according to Demeter Cantwell, is her son, Preston Cantwell, who was diagnosed with generalized epilepsy.
“At worst, he was having around 200 … petit mal seizures a day,” she said.
A petit mal seizure, according to the Mayo Clinic, is an absence seizure, involving brief, sudden lapses of consciousness and are more common in children.
Demeter Cantwell, co-founder of Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis, said the family decided to try cannabis products, purchasing medically prescribed in a legal state in hopes that he would have some relief from his symptoms.
The product, she said, has helped tremendously.
“He’s doing really well on it and he hasn’t had a seizure in 29 months,” she said.
Epilepsy is only one of six qualifying conditions that would allow a patient potential access to medicinal cannabis products. The others include cancer, multiple sclerosis, chronic pain, nausea and post-traumatic stress disorder.
The products would be available in the form of oils, pills, edibles or topicals, as well as flower for vaping. The products also have to be prescribed by a physician.
While Demeter Cantwell said she does not support recreational use of cannabis, she does believe the passing of HB 136 could help a lot of Kentuckians who live with pain and other difficult symptoms as a result of an illness.
“We just want patients to have relief and have help, like in other states. I don’t think it’s fair that you cross over into Kentucky and all the sudden, you’re a criminal, whereas surrounding states … already have legal cannabis,” she said.
Demeter Cantwell said she has hope that the bill, as it is currently written, stands a chance of passing through the senate and allowing for the use of medical cannabis.
The bill received some local support in the House as well, with Rep. DJ Johnson, an Owensboro Republican, representing a portion of Daviess County, voting for the bill last week, as well as Rep. Scott Lewis, a Hartford Republican, also representing a portion of Daviess County, as well as Hancock and Ohio counties.
Johnson said that while he ultimately decided to support the bill, it was one of the most difficult votes he has cast.
“The reason for that is that I would prefer for the federal government to legislate this issue, but I’ve been waiting for several years for the Food and Drug Administration to do something to research medical marijuana and I haven’t seen anything yet, so I felt like it fell to the state,” he said.
He said the reason he decided to support the bill is that it has potential to help many Kentuckians who are ill and might be helped through the use of medical cannabis.
“There seems to be some benefit, so it’s hard to keep those benefits from people who are suffering, so I think we need to move forward,” he said. “It’s a very tightly written piece of legislation that really restricts it to medical marijuana and I think we just need to move forward and see what it does for the quality of life for people.”
Lewis said he decided to support the bill for similar reasons, because it could help improve the quality of life for individuals who are severely ill and it is tightly restricted to medical use.
“A doctor would have to authorize it, so I was comfortable with that part. I’m not for recreational use, nor do I think most of the people who voted for this bill are,” he said. “What I am for, is that this is an opportunity for people with multiple sclerosis or cancer patients.”
Both also said it could provide additional benefit for local farmers, should they be approved to grow the product.
Rep. and Majority Caucus Chair Suzanne Miles, an Owensboro Republican, representing a portion of Daviess County, as well as Rep. Jim Gooch, Jr., a Providence Republican, representing McLean County, as well as Crittenden, Union and Webster counties, did not vote.
Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty, a Greenville Republican, representing Muhlenberg and Butler counties, voted against HB 136.
Prunty did not respond for comment.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
