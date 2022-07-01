The Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance has announced the following meeting dates and times for July:
• Seven Hills Alliance: 7 p.m.Thursday, July 7, Trinity United Methodist Church, 2815 Old Hartford Road.
• Audubon-Bon Harbor Area Alliance: Meeting canceled.
• Shifley-York Alliance: Meeting canceled.
• Apollo Area Alliance: 6 p.m. Monday, July 25, Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club, 3415 Buckland Square.
• Dugan Best Alliance: 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, Dugan Best Recreation Center, 1003 Omega St.
• Northwest Alliance: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, H.L. Neblett Center, 801 W. 5th St.
• Wesleyan-Shawnee Alliance: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road
For more information, contact Adrienne Carrico at 270-687-8561 or Adrienne.Carrico@owensboro.org.
