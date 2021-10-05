Established more than 20 years ago, Owensboro’s Neighborhood Alliance program is designed to bring residents of the city’s individual neighborhoods together to not only provide a streamlined way for residents to connect with local government, but also to come together for community service projects and celebrations.
Adrienne Carrico, Neighborhood Alliance coordinator, said that while some of the Neighborhood alliances have remained active throughout the pandemic, others have had a harder time finding residents to serve on their board.
“It has definitely had an effect on the alliance program because several of our alliances have a lot of elderly members that have been more cautious,” Carrico said Monday. “A lot of them didn’t get to meet for the large part of the year, although a large part of them are back to meeting, So that part has helped.”
Carrico said that of the 12 different neighborhood alliances, four of them are considered inactive due to a lack of board members. The inactive neighborhood alliances include the Hillcrest Area Alliance, Midtown East Alliance, Dogwood Azalea Alliance and the Southeast Alliance.
The Northwest Neighborhood Alliance has remained one of the most active throughout the pandemic, Carrico said.
Rafe Buckner, Northwest Neighborhood Alliance chairperson, said Monday that while they had to make some changes during the last several months, he has tried to keep the alliance going strong.
“Normally we meet at the H.L. Neblett Center, but that building was on lockdown with COVID-19 restrictions, so we started meeting in Kendall Perkins Park,” Buckner said. “That helped us be able to continue to meet and keep the momentum, so we just basically took it outdoors.”
Buckner said that in keeping with meeting and doing community projects outdoors, the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance will be hosting a “trunk-or-treat” Saturday, Oct. 30 at Kendall Perkins Park, pending final approval from the City of Owensboro.
“I have asked the city to block off the street, and I am hoping that we will get both sides of Fifth Street full of cars, and the kids can make a loop around,” he said.
Buckner said one reason why the Northwest Alliance has been able to remain active throughout the pandemic is that there is a higher number of younger people living in the Northwest Neighborhood than some of the other neighborhoods throughout Owensboro.
Carrico said one neighborhood alliance that has been trying to gain momentum is the Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance, chaired by Melinda Schoenwald.
“Our alliance is starting to grow in membership because people have concerns about vandalism in the neighborhoods and crime increasing, especially youth vandalism,” Schoenwald said.
One reason Owensboro’s Neighborhood Alliance program exists is so that neighbors can meet to discuss the issues going on around them and work together to find a solution.
“I think most people need to know that it’s the forum that they need to come to help make improvements, rather than just complaining on Facebook or next door,” Schoenwald said.
