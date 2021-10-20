Owensboro parks and Recreation will begin accepting picnic shelter reservations for the 2022 season on Nov. 1.
Shelters are available for reservation during the hours of 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily between March 31 and Oct. 31. Shelter reservations are available on a first-come-first-serve basis and must be paid in full at the time of reservations.
Shelters are located at Legion Park, Moreland Park, English Park, Ben Hawes Parks and the gazebos at Cap Gardner Nature Park and Old Germantown Park.
Reservations can be made in-person between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Owensboro Parks & Recreation Administrative Center, 1530 McJohnson Ave., or by calling 270-687-8700.
All reservations must be made a minimum of 14 days in advance.
Shelters can be reserved for up to four hours for $35 plus tax. Each additional hour costs $10. With exception, Ben Hawes Park shelters can be reserved for a flat fee of $60 plus tax.
