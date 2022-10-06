The Owensboro Photography Club will be back in the spotlight for its annual Members Exhibition at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
The show, which will feature 14 photographers from the club, will open beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at the college’s Ralph Center, 2829 S. Griffith Ave., inside the Kolok Gallery of Fine Arts.
The show features two divisions — limited edit and open edit, where the former having little editing done to the works while the latter allows the photographers to be more “wide open” in terms of editing options.
According to Eddie Atherton, the club’s president, there have been 41 entries for limited edit submissions and 17 submissions for the open edit category.
First, second and third place awards will be presented for both divisions with four honorable mentions for limited edit and two honorable mentions for open edit.
Each submission was judged by Heather Logsdon, professor of art and design, art/graphic program coordinator and the Kolok Gallery of Fine Arts curator at KWC; and Chuck Summers, a nature photographer from Henderson.
The show’s content has few limits, with the exception of requirements regarding the framing, matting and minimal size of the print being 8” x 10”.
“There’s no theme; it’s whatever you want to enter,” Atherton said. “It can be black-and-white; we’ve got some that are infrared, color ….”
Atherton said submissions and interest in the show seem promising, with typically seeing between 40 to 60 photos in the show on average.
“Our numbers are back up from last year,” he said. “Last year, we were only at about 26 pictures I think (and) this year we’re back up to now the total of 58.”
The club, which started close to 50 years ago, includes people that are drawn together by photography, with a mix of novices looking to improve their skills and seasoned photographers still interested in learning and sharing their knowledge.
“We get pretty good participation,” Atherton said. “We have a photographer from Madisonville; we have a photographer from Henderson that have been in other clubs that are now participating (with us).”
The show has taken place close to the club’s inception, according to Atherton, with the exception of having one year off in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and continues to grow.
“We always like having a good show and that’s the main thing,” he said. “...If you look at the pictures, every picture (in the show) is a good picture. It gives people an opportunity just to show and share what they have in the way of art.”
The club is open for new members to join and meets on the fourth Monday each month at 7 p.m. at the Ralph Center.
The exhibition will be open Monday through Friday during regular school hours until Saturday, Nov. 12.
Admission is free.
For more information on the club and show, visit the club’s Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/1469339506412126.
