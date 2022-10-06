OWENWS-10-06-22 PHOTO SHOW PIC 1

Eddie Atherton, president of the Owensboro Photography Club, hangs up one of the entries Tuesday for the club’s annual Members Exhibition inside the Kolok Gallery of Fine Arts at Kentucky Wesleyan College’s Ralph Center.

 Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

The Owensboro Photography Club will be back in the spotlight for its annual Members Exhibition at Kentucky Wesleyan College.

The show, which will feature 14 photographers from the club, will open beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at the college’s Ralph Center, 2829 S. Griffith Ave., inside the Kolok Gallery of Fine Arts.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.