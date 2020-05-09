The pulmonary practice of Dr. Rejmon Dedaj, formerly known as Lung and Chest, PSC, is now Deaconess Pulmonary Critical Care — Owensboro, effective May 1.
Dedaj is board certified in internal medicine, pulmonary disease and critical care medicine.
He has treated patients locally since 2013. Dedaj treats a variety of chronic and acute lung conditions, including asthma, COPD, respiratory failure, lung nodules and cancer, chronic cough, pneumonia, airway disorders and infections.
Various diagnostic and treatment services are performed in-office, with more complex procedures taking place at Deaconess Hospital facilities.
His practice is at 2609 New Hartford Road. Office hours arefrom 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 270-215-2601.
