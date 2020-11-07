Site Selection magazine, an international business publication, ranked the Owensboro metropolitan area, which includes Hancock and McLean counties, as the third best for economic development in its Ohio River Corridor Rankings for 2020.
The rankings are based on per-capita corporate investments and the most projects in the metro area.
Brittaney Johnson, president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., said the seven projects here created 238 jobs and saw an investment of $154 million.
The list included Envision Modular, $25.1 million and 85 jobs in Hancock County; Kimberly Clark, $19 million; MidSouth Rentals LLC, $23,500 and five jobs; Southern Star, $3.3 million and 13 jobs and Swedish Match, $100 million and 120 jobs.
Johnson said she was checking with the magazine to see what the other two projects were.
They saw a $6 million investment and 15 jobs, the magazine said.
The Louisville metro topped the Ohio River rankings followed by Cincinnati.
Owensboro was third and Paducah took fourth place.
Salem, Ohio, was fifth and Pittsburgh, sixth.
They were followed by Madison, Indiana; Parkersburg, West Virginia; Maysville; and Huntington, West Virginia-Ashland.
Johnson said, “Daviess County continues to see new opportunities. Because of our diverse industry base, strength of the local economy and dedicated workforce, we continue to thrive.”
She said, “We are grateful to be working alongside strong industry, successful educational institutions and are fortunate to have great community partnerships.”
Johnson said, “Continuous infrastructure improvements at the Owensboro Riverport and Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport and our location on the Ohio River are incredible assets in this community and allow us the opportunity to continue to attract new investment and foster existing business growth.”
In 2017, Owensboro also placed third in the rankings.
In 2018, the metro took first place in the Ohio River Corridor.
And the 13 new or expanded plants in the Owensboro metro that year saw the community tied for second place nationally among metros with 200,000 or fewer people.
Last year, it didn’t make the Top 10.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.