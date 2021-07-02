“Owensboro is ready to roll,” Chad Benefield, the emcee, told a large crowd attending the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Rooster Booster Breakfast at the Owensboro Convention Center on Thursday.
It was the first time the event had been held in person since March 2020.
The meeting’s theme was on how many live events are scheduled in the coming weeks.
Francine Marseille, executive director of Friday After 5, told the crowd that Worship on the Water, part of Friday After 5, returns to the RiverPark Center’s Cannon Hall at 5 p.m. Friday.
And a “Christmas in July” will be part of the Friday night festival on July 16, she said.
The city’s All-American Fourth of July celebration is scheduled for Sunday.
The celebration begins along the downtown riverfront at 5 p.m. Sunday with music by Alonzo Pennington at 5 followed by the Nashville-based Downtown Band at 7.
At 9:15 p.m., a 15-minute fireworks show will be launched from barges on the Ohio River.
Fireworks will also be launched at the same time from Centre Court in Shifley Park, the Owensboro Sportscenter and Owensboro Warehouse Leasing, 3301 Old Hartford Road.
The Downtown Band will perform again after the fireworks end.
Shop Owensboro will have its summer sale with almost 50 stores and restaurants offering discounts on July 24.
The Owensboro Air Show returns on Aug. 13-15 with the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels aerobatic team and several more acts.
The Owensboro HydroFair returns after an absence of more than 40 years on Aug. 20-21.
White Chateau at Cecil Farms is staging a “FUEL Women’s Conference: Firing Up Everyone’s Light” on Aug. 20.
The Owensboro Symphony will perform its annual Concert on the Lawn at Kentucky Wesleyan College on Aug. 28.
And the 18th annual ROMP Fest returns to Yellow Creek Park in Thruston on Sept. 15-18 with 24 bands.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.