The Greater Owensboro Realtor Association (GORA) board of directors is considering a merger with the Realtor Association of Southern Kentucky (RASK) in Bowling Green.
According to the RASK website, the association represents more than 600 members who are involved in all aspects of real estate in Allen, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Muhlenberg, Simpson and Warren counties, with over 100 affiliated business partners that hold membership.
GORA has approximately 500 members throughout Owensboro, Henderson, Evansville and other area communities.
According to the Kentucky Realtors (KYR) website, all Kentucky Realtors members belong to one or more of the 19 local real estate associations statewide and the National Association of Realtors.
As members of organized real estate, agents subscribe to a code of ethics, “which ensures the highest level of professionalism,” the website states.
The GORA board met with members in a two-hour meeting on Sept. 7 and is scheduled to meet again today at the Owensboro Convention Center. The meeting is not open to the public.
In the proposal sent by GORA to its members, some of the committees — bylaws; budget and finance; investment; and education — will be multi-chapter committees reporting directly to the association’s new board of directors.
The proposal also states that every chapter of the new association will be guaranteed at least one seat on the new board.
Every chapter of the association will gain an additional director for every 100 primary real estate agents it has.
“As an example, GORA with approximately 250 realtors would gain two more directors for a total of three (including the guaranteed director), RASK with approximately 750 primary realtors would gain seven more directors for a total of eight (including the guaranteed director),” the proposal states.
According to the proposal, officers of the new association for 2024 would be Tony Vance, president; Matt Schell, first vice president; Carla Anderson, second vice president; GORA’s treasurer-elect, secretary/treasurer; and Kelley McGough and Devin Taylor, immediate past presidents.
If the merger moves forward, Kentucky Realtors Local Association delegates will be split up using the same formula as Kentucky Realtors uses to determine the number of delegates each local association has.
“For example, if GORA would have one KYR delegate without a merger, then the GORA chapter of the new association will also have one delegate, chosen by that chapter,” the proposal states.
All members of GORA will join the Real Estate Information Services, Inc. (REIS) as their multiple listing service (MLS) database with every chapter of the potential new association being guaranteed at least one seat on the REIS board of directors. The 2024 REIS president would be Luke Williams.
“Each chapter will gain an additional REIS director for every 100 MLS subscribers it has,” the proposal states. “As an example, RASK, with approximately 890 MLS subscribers would gain eight more REIS directors for a total of nine (including the guaranteed REIS director).”
The real estate agent membership dues for the new association would be $382 per year, which are the current RASK dues, but are subject to the annual budget considerations, according to the proposal. GORA’s dues are $601.
Quarterly MLS and Supra fees would be $120 and $60, respectively, which are the current REIS fees, but subject to annual budget considerations. GORA is at $636 annually and Supra is handled individually by the members.
The proposal states that there would be at least one full-time employee working at the Owensboro and Bowling Green offices with future staff hires being able to work at either office as long as someone is working in both offices. All current employees of RASK/REIS and GORA will be retained and be employed by both the new association and REIS.
Listed within the proposal are membership benefits, such as members having the opportunity to expand their business by having the data necessary to become an expert over more territory and increased professional development with the combination of GORA’s RED Talks and RASK’s REal Talks.
GORA members will vote on the entire proposal from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 26 at the Owensboro Convention Center.
