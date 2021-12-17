Owensboro Regional Recovery is holding a holiday cheeseball fundraiser, with all the proceeds from the sales going to the substance abuse treatment facility.
ORR offers residential substance abuse treatment to clients. The facility serves hundreds of clients annually.
The cheeseballs are all cream cheese based, and are $15 each. The year, ORR is selling four types of one-pound cheeseballs: Taco; a “Holiday Cheeseball” with green peppers, onions and red peppers rolled in pecans; “Aunt Mona’s Cheeseball,” with roast beef, green onions and chives; and a “Chocolate Indulgence Cheeseball,” with butter and brown sugar, and rolled in chocolate chips.
To order, visit ORR’s Square site at, https://owensboro-regional -recovery.square.site/. Orders can also be placed on the organization’s Facebook page, or by calling 270-689-0905.
Orders must be place by Dec. 21 and picked up at ORR by Dec. 22. Orders over $50 will be delivered.
