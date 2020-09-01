Like most nonprofits, Owensboro Regional Recovery has canceled some important annual fundraisers because of COVID-19 restrictions.
That loss of income hurts, so the center’s officials have looked for unique ways to raise cash while making sure donors stay safe and healthy.
The recovery center is planning the ORR 500 Golf Ball Drop — a virtual event — at 9 a.m. Sept. 18.
Here’s how the event will work: ORR has 500 numbered golf balls that will be dropped from a 30-foot lift to the lawn below, where prize pins will be stuck in the ground. Balls landing closest to prize pins win that prize.
“It’s another way to have a visual raffle,” said Hailey Wilkerson, ORR outreach and development coordinator.
ORR plans to post a video on its Facebook page to explain the process because Wilkerson said some people have trouble understanding the concept.
Prizes include a smart TV, $100 in cash, electronics gift cards and more.
Wilkerson couldn’t say how many prizes are available because donations continue to come in. More are needed, she said.
Businesses and individuals who want to donate prizes for the event can call Wilkerson at 270-689-0905, extension 2106, and make an appointment to drop off prizes.
The deadline to donate is Sept. 17.
“The more people who donate the better because that means more winners,” Wilkerson said.
To participate in the ORR 500 Golf Ball Drop, donors buy chances, or in this case, golf balls.
One golf ball costs $10, but as the number increases, the price falls. For example, a donor can buy 10 golf balls for $75.
The easiest way to buy chances is to go to ORR’s website at owensboro-regional-recovery.square.site.
Or checks can be mailed to the center at Owensboro Regional Recovery, 4301 Veach Road, Owensboro, KY 42303. Please write 500 Golf Ball Drop on the check’s memo line.
“Canceling our golf scramble really hurt us in the fundraising department,” Wilkerson said. “We’re trying to make up that revenue with smaller and virtual events. We really appreciate the community’s support. It’s been a real struggle for a lot of nonprofits.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
