Owensboro Regional Recovery has had an uptick in COVID-19 cases recently, but Audubon Area Community Services Deputy Chief Executive Officer Brandon Harley said the facility is doing what it can to monitor positive cases and keep everyone safe.
The facility was housing about 52 individuals as of Monday, according to Harley, but he said it’s difficult to say exactly how many have been infected with the virus.
He said the facility has medical providers visiting regularly to administer COVID-19 tests and to monitor and provide medical needs for those who have tested positive.
ORR is a men’s substance abuse recovery program.
Harley said the facility has implemented several new procedures since March 2020 to limit the impact of COVID-19 in the facility.
“We’ve had procedures in place since the beginning event back in early March of last year,” he said. “We’ve actually been ahead of this, and I think that’s what’s kept us from having significant problems up until recently.”
Harley said the facility has stopped allowing visitors but has given clients access to webcams and payphones within the facility to interact with loved ones.
Additionally, he said, each client has an individual room and since the recent increase in cases, he said they have been quarantined to their rooms.
Harley also said any new clients coming in each week are being tested and placed in isolation until they produce two negative test results.
The facility has also been undergoing extra cleaning with all residents and staff utilizing face masks, he said.
The facility, according to Harley, has limited staff and the number of incoming clients each week. While the facility’s maximum capacity is about 100, he said it’s operating at about half capacity with about two to four new clients weekly.
Harley said from 15 to 20 COVID-19 tests are being administered daily at the facility.
“We’ve actually had reduced numbers since March. We haven’t been running anything near capacity,” he said. “We’ve implemented a lot of protocols and we’re ensuring we’re monitoring the health of each and every person inside with COVID, we hope to continue to keep people safe and want to help eradicate this virus as quickly as possible.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.