Owensboro Regional Recovery will host its annual breakfast fundraiser March 27, although it will look different this year due to COVID-19, according to Outreach and Development Coordinator Hailey Wilkerson.
ORR is a men’s substance abuse recovery facility that aids men in overcoming and dealing with addiction, and offers them the tools to be successful after leaving the facility as well, Wilkerson said.
Wilkerson said the facility has done a breakfast fundraiser for the last five or six years before Easter to help bring in funds for daily operations, resident programs and other activities.
“We usually do some kind of a big breakfast fundraiser, and, of course, seeing as how we can’t all gather the way we used to, we thought it would be fun to keep our breakfast tradition alive in a different way,” she said.
The facility will essentially turn its parking lot into a drive-through for the fundraiser. She said this year, breakfast burritos and muffins will be offered.
The facility typically holds an Easter egg hunt but is unable to do so this year due to concerns about the health and safety of everyone during the pandemic.
Wilkerson said the facility hopes to serve about 200 people and bring in at least $1,000.
“Those funds will go to a lot of different areas of our programming. No. 1, to feed and house a lot of people and keep the lights on, but there are a lot of different things that we try to do for the clients other than just the regular programming,” she said. “We’ll try to do something fun to keep the spirits up, especially with everything going on and no one being able to leave or come in. We like to try to put together different activities for them to do.”
Wilkerson said although ORR may not be as present in the community due to COVID-19, the facility still needs assistance.
“All nonprofits right now still need support from our community. We may not be as visible in the community as we used to be, but we still definitely need the support of the community,” she said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
