Looking for a new outfit? Need advice on what to wear? Overwhelmed with the seemingly infinite world of online shopping?
Owensboro resident Haley Roby is here to help.
Roby launched her fashion consulting business, Design You by Haley Roby, about a week ago.
She said the inspiration to start her own business stems from her becoming involved with costume-theater design while attending Alice Lloyd College more than a decade ago — and then rediscovering that passion over the last several years at Theatre Workshop of Owensboro and Kentucky Wesleyan College.
With a 3-year-old in preschool and a 5-year-old just having started Kindergarten, Roby said she has the time to pursue fashion consulting as a business venture.
Young and old, short and tall, rich or cash-strapped — Roby is here to help everyone, she said.
“I’m here to help people feel confident in what they’re wearing,” she said. “I think a lot of people have some hangups with their shopping. People have limitations — like if you’re a person of a certain age, it might be the energy and patience you don’t have anymore for shopping, if you’re a young person it could be budget. That’s where I come in.
“Some people just want a wardrobe refresher. They might feel like they’re out of touch with what’s in style or what looks good on them. Everybody has their reason. They could just think they’re too busy to shop, or overwhelmed with things like internet shopping. There are a lot of options these days.”
To make someone look fabulous, Roby has a method. She first sends someone a form to get a sense for their style. Then, she’ll text, call or meet in person to determine precisely what he or she needs.
The amount of time it takes depends on the client, she said.
“Some people like the first three things I send them, and they don’t want to go into details because time can be an issue. That’s fine too,” she said. “I’ve done it remotely for friends and family, too, where I find something and mail it to them. If they like it good, if not, send it back, and I’ll return it. That’s part of the service.”
On Friday, Roby met a client, Tricia Adams, at Bella Ragazza Boutique to try on some outfits they’d been discussing days prior.
“We found some pieces here we already know we like, so some of this is just about fit,” Roby said. “I don’t want to do major alterations, but I might do little things like moving a button on a blazer to make it really fit.”
Adams, for her part, said her wardrobe is largely complete — but she wanted Roby’s advice on the finishing touches.
“I have some great pieces, and I just don’t have the items to put it all together. She’s filling in my gaps,” Adams said. “That’s where Haley is really great.”
