Owensboro resident pushes "Hugs for the Holidays" initiative

Owensboro resident and volunteer Marla Carter is trying to push the “Hugs for the Holidays” initiative to gain traction in Kentucky to show support for long-term care residents isolated during the holiday season.
The “Hugs for the Holidays” initiative calls for a hot pink ribbon to be placed outside of the home to show support for those isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic and their loved ones, according to Carter.
Carter said the initiative was started in Tennessee by an advocacy group called Tennessee Caregivers for Compromise. She said similar groups have formed in just about every state to advocate those in isolation due to COVID-19.
“By Christmas, it will have been like 300 days since people in long term care facilities have even had a hug from their loved ones, and in many cases, have even had a visit,” she said. “Three hundred days is a long time, particularly for people that don’t have a lot of days left.”
In a press release from the Tennessee Caregivers for Compromise, the administrator of the group, Mary Anne Sutherly said isolation has become a crisis during COVID-19 and the “Hugs for the Holidays” initiative is meant to educate and open lines of support for people who are isolated from loved ones.
Carter, who said she has loved ones in long-term care facilities that have been isolated during the pandemic, said she wants to get to push for “Hugs for the Holidays” to receive as much traction in Kentucky as it has in Tennessee.
“There’s a lot of people that are affected by this and the loneliness and the depression that it’s causing,” she said. “The bright pink … raises awareness for all the people in long-term care facilities and their loved ones who are going to be isolated and apart this
holiday season.”
Carter said those who wish to support the initiative can place bright pink ribbons anywhere outside the home that is visible, such as a mailbox, door or around a tree.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.