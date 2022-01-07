Local residents took to their snowplows and snowblowers Thursday morning in an effort to combat the first snow of 2022.

For local resident Mike Thomas, it meant an unexpected trip into downtown Owensboro to get the windshield wipers on his wife’s car working properly.

“She called me, and her windshield wiper was stuck, so she wanted me to come get it unstuck,” Thomas said after fixing the problem.

Thomas said he has always enjoyed the winter weather and has fond memories of the snowfall that blanketed the area during the winter of 1978-79.

“Back in my time, I did deliver the paper, when I was in grade school,” he said, “and I would get out in all this mess on a bicycle.”

Chuck Johnson, a crew leader with the Owensboro Public Works Department, was cranking up a snowblower around noon to remove snow from the sidewalks around the Owensboro Transit Bus Office at 430 Allen St.

Johnson said it would take between 30-45 minutes to complete the job, but he doesn’t mind working outside in the cold and snow.

“We will be doing it several times today,” he said. “I have been doing it for 22 years, it is not too bad.”

Owensboro Transit bus driver Sherry Hazelwood said that the buses will continue to operate through the snow.

“We just slow down and travel the snow routes,” she said. “The snow routes are the roads that are cleared first, so that is the route we are taking.”

While city and county road crews were out working to clear the public roads of snow and ice, Paul Hamilton of Perfection Lawncare was out plowing the parking lot at Old National Bank.

Hamilton said the company plows parking lots throughout the Owensboro area, and he started snowplowing around 9 a.m.

“I might be here until 8 p.m. tonight,” he said. “If it doesn’t stop, I might be here until midnight.”

According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Owensboro temperatures reached 20 degrees Thursday, with a wind chill factor of -4 degrees. About three inches of snow had fallen throughout the area by Thursday afternoon.

