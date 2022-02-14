After suspending cardboard recycling about two years ago, the city of Owensboro is back to accepting cardboard at the recycling center on West Seventh Street.
City solid waste manager Caleb Gray said the city recently began accepting cardboard again at the recycling center. With the addition, the city accepts cardboard, newspapers, steel cans and aluminum cans at the recycling center at 1401 West Seventh St.
Gray said changes in the cardboard market have prompted Southern Recycling, the city’s broker for recycled materials, to accept cardboard again. The city stopped taking cardboard near the beginning of 2020.
“I don’t know what drives (the cardboard market) up or down,” Gray said.
The city relies on expertise of Southern Recycling to determine what can and can’t be recycled.
“They know the market much better than we do,” Gray said.
The city stopped recycling plastic in 2019 and stopped accepting books and magazines in February 2020, just a few weeks after officials stopped cardboard recycling.
But the market for recycle cardboard has shifted. Recycling Today reported that paperboard product reached a record high in 2021, and demand is strong. Some factors driving demand include e-commerce, which boomed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported last year.
There’s no plan to resume plastic recycling, Gray said.
“We reached out, and Southern Recycling does not accept any #1 or #2 plastic,” he said.
The city would have to transport recycled plastic to a facility out of town.
“It’s not feasible for the city to provide that service,” Gray said. “You would have to separate it, and you would be going up there with one-third of a dumpster” of plastic.
They will accept as much cardboard as people bring to the Seventh Street recycling center. The center has three dedicated containers for cardboard.
“We’ll add as many as it takes to meet demand,” he said.
Recycling cardboard is good because it reduces the amount of waste going to the county landfill, Gray said.
“Cardboard is one you want to keep out of the landfill,” he said. “It can be reused.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
