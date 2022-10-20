The Rotary Club of Owensboro and the Hager Educational Foundation donated $10,000 to both Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools on Wednesday as part of the Rotary Youth Fund.
The Rotary Youth Fund works in partnership with the Hager Foundation to raise funds for school districts to purchase items for students in need of such things as school supplies, haircuts, physicals, vision exams, dental care, immunizations and more.
The fund program is implemented through the Family Resource and Youth Services Centers in both school districts.
“Larry (Hager) was a member of (the Rotary Club) for well over five decades, and it was very important to Larry,” said Keith Sanders, executive director of the Hager Educational Foundation. “One of the things he was really proud of was the club’s focus on helping out our schools, remove some of the out-of-classroom barriers that impede student success.”
Sanders said the school resource centers do a “good job” in using the funds donated by the two organizations.
“They use them effectively, they stretch those dollars, they leverage them to maximize their impact,” he said. “We’re honored to be a part of this, and Larry felt strongly about the need to help the community.”
Wendi Kozel, district health coordinator at DCPS, said she oversees the Rotary Youth Fund money for the district, and it has been a way to continue the close partnership between the school nurses and FRYSC coordinators.
“There’s not a day that goes by that someone doesn’t approach me about a need, asking if they’re able to use some Rotary funding for anything from eyeglasses, dental, physician referrals,” she said.
Kozel said nurses will contact her when they have a student who needs emergency medication because they are not able to purchase it due to a lack of insurance.
“I can’t stress to you, I can’t tell you how important that this is to our kids,” she said. “They provide clothing, shoes, they network with our families. Our family resource centers and our nurses that are utilizing this money, they are at the heart of what those needs are in our district.”
OPS district Health Coordinator Ashley Holderby said the FRYSC coordinators and the nurses are not only serving the students, but also their families.
“These children become like our own children,” she said. “When you see them on a day-to-day basis and you know they’re going through something, they’re like your children, and everyone would give the shirts off their back to them.”
Holderby said the Rotary Youth Fund helps the students and their families.
“It’s not just a warm coat in the winter,” she said. “It’s a place for us to teach these children how to become a productive member of our society.
“We want to teach them that if they need something, they have avenues to find it.”
