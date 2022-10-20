The Rotary Club of Owensboro and the Hager Educational Foundation donated $10,000 to both Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools on Wednesday as part of the Rotary Youth Fund.

The Rotary Youth Fund works in partnership with the Hager Foundation to raise funds for school districts to purchase items for students in need of such things as school supplies, haircuts, physicals, vision exams, dental care, immunizations and more.

