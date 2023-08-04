Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions won two awards during Sister Cities International conference last week in North Carolina.
The Owensboro chapter won the award for Innovation in Humanitarian Assistance, for efforts to provide help to refugees from the war in Ukraine. The Owensboro chapter, which has a sister city in Olomouc, Czech Republic, raised more than $24,000 to provide assistance to refugees who had fled to Olomouc. The funds were used for education and to provide school supplies to refugee children.
The Owensboro chapter also won Innovation in Youth and Education award, for hosting two student exchanges, including the Hejcin High School Student Exchange and the Campanella Children’s Choir Exchanges, which included a concert in Owensboro.
In a prepared statement Owensboro Sister Cities president Michael Vanover said: “I’m blessed to be working along-side such devoted citizenry, and the city of Owensboro has much to be thankful for.”
