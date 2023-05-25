The Owensboro Symphony has announced its 2023-24 season lineup — a five concert subscription series beginning in October that will be presented by Owensboro Health.
“I couldn’t be happier to continue this journey, and the coming season will be full of even more exciting and memorable moments!” said Troy Quinn, the symphony’s music director. “There will be large orchestral works performed for the first time by the Owensboro Symphony, music from Disney and concerts that will take you to faraway places such as England and Arabia. I believe there will be something for everyone to enjoy.”
This 58th season begins Quinn’s seventh season with the symphony. He recently extended his contract for the third time, which takes him through the 2028-29 season.
Before the subscription series begins in October, the community will have the opportunity to enjoy two free community events.
The annual Concert on the Lawn presented by US Bank is scheduled for August 26 on the lawn of Kentucky Wesleyan College, followed by the fourth annual Symphony Stroll sponsored by Jagoe Homes on September 29.
On October 21 — opening night — the Owensboro Symphony will perform Hector Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique, with Australian-born French horn player Andrew Bain, a principal horn of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, joining the symphony to perform Eric Ewazen’s Concerto for Horn and String Orchestra.
On December 9, the symphony will perform its Home for the Holidays concert, including holiday classics like Carol of the Bells, Sleigh Ride and more. The Owensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra will join the symphony in performing some of the season’s most recognizable songs. Baritone Tevin Vincent will return to the stage with a guest appearance by Jenny Beth Willis for a holiday event for the whole family.
On January 27, the symphony will perform its Magical Memories concert and will celebrate the music of award-winning composer Alan Menken, known for his music in Disney movies such as “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin.” Lauren Jelencovich will return to share her voice with performances of music for Belle, Pocahontas and Ariel.
On March 2, the symphony’s Arabian Nights performance will include music from “Lawrence of Arabia,” “Exodus” and “Aladdin.” It will also include a performance of Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade.
On April 20, the symphony will conclude the season with the Crown Jewel performance, showcasing the music of English composers. Deanna Breiwick, soprano, and Dashon Burton, baritone, will join the symphony with the performance of Ralph Vaughn Williams’ plea for peace, Dona Nobis Pacem.
Tickets are on sale now and are available through the Owensboro Symphony website or by calling the symphony office at 270-684-0661, extension 113.
“Once again, Troy has planned a great season that showcases our talented musicians while also bringing so many world class artists to Owensboro to perform with the symphony,” said Gwyn Payne, the symphony’s chief executive officer. “I encourage everyone to come and experience a concert; it will be an evening you won’t forget.”
{p dir=”ltr”}Damon Stone, 270-228-2833, dstone@messenger-inquirer.com
