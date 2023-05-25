The Owensboro Symphony has announced its 2023-24 season lineup — a five concert subscription series beginning in October that will be presented by Owensboro Health.

“I couldn’t be happier to continue this journey, and the coming season will be full of even more exciting and memorable moments!” said Troy Quinn, the symphony’s music director. “There will be large orchestral works performed for the first time by the Owensboro Symphony, music from Disney and concerts that will take you to faraway places such as England and Arabia. I believe there will be something for everyone to enjoy.”

{p dir=”ltr”}Damon Stone, 270-228-2833, dstone@messenger-inquirer.com

