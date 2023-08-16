The Owensboro Symphony will present the US Bank Concert on the Lawn at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 on the front lawn of Kentucky Wesleyan College, 3000 Frederica St.
Picnicking on the grounds will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Table, chairs and dinner for 8 people can be reserved for $400; table and eight chairs only can be reserved for $200; and individual dinners (no seating) can be reserved for $25 per person. Patrons that reserve tables often participate in the table decorating contest and are encouraged to decorate their tables in a true Americana theme celebrating the best of the Boston Pops.
The reserved dinner catered by Moonlite Bar-B-Que will include fried chicken, smoked ham, vegetables, delicious cobblers and tea/lemonade. Tables and buffet dinners must be reserved in advance by calling the symphony at 270-684-0661 ext. 113 or online at owensborosymphony.org.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
