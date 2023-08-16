The Owensboro Symphony will present the US Bank Concert on the Lawn at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 on the front lawn of Kentucky Wesleyan College, 3000 Frederica St.

Picnicking on the grounds will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

