The Owensboro Symphony Youth and String orchestras will perform their annual fall concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 at the Jack T. Wells '77 Activity Center on the Kentucky Wesleyan College campus.
As of September, the Youth Orchestra is under the direction of Shaun Baxley, who holds a bachelor of arts from Western Kentucky University and a masters of music from Southeastern Louisiana University. Baxley is also the orchestra director for Apollo High School and Burns Middle School.
