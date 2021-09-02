The International Center of Kentucky will help provide housing and resources for 100 Afghanistan refugees following the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The refugees are expected to arrive in Owensboro beginning mid- to late-September, according to International Center Owensboro site director Anna Allen.
Refugees coming to Owensboro are individuals who have helped support U.S. troops stationed in Afghanistan and have been in the processing pipeline for several months awaiting clearance to receive asylum in the U.S., according to Allen.
All 100 individuals, she said, have been vetted and are currently being housed at U.S. military bases.
Allen said the center was informed on Aug. 24 that it would be receiving the refugees.
She said the center is working to formulate a volunteer strategy now to help organize resources and housing accommodations for refugees.
“Fortunately, we have had a lot of people reach out to us and say ‘what can we do to help,’ and so we are trying to figure out what is the best strategy to deal with housing,” she said.
So far, Allen said local churches, the Islamic Center and several other organizations have already reached out hoping to provide assistance for incoming refugees.
“We’ve had several people willing to open their home,” she said. “We’re still looking for more people who would be willing to either offer their homes to host a family or would be able to offer temporary housing or apartments or housing for rent.”
Typically, according to Allen, the center aims to assist 100 refugees annually.
The center helps provide those individuals with social services and a case manager, along with enrolling children in schools and adults in English language classes.
Allen said the center will also help set incoming refugees up with Social Security cards, a state identification card and bank accounts, as well as offer grief counseling and employment services, all of which are done in-house.
Additionally, she said the refugees being received in Owensboro will be tested for COVID-19, and anyone old enough will have received at least their first dose of the vaccine prior to leaving processing centers at military bases.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
