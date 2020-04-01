The city of Owensboro will receive $294,117 in federal grant money to help the city respond to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The nearly $300,000 was given as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which gives about $2 trillion to various entities across the United States to help citizens during the coronavirus pandemic.
The grant money will be given to the city through the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Congressman Brett Guthrie, who voted for the CARES Act, said the money is flexible in its usage.
“It’s pretty broad,” he said. “It’s basically housing and economic development.”
The money can be used for various affairs such as housing, public services and code enforcement, which benefit low to moderate-income people. The income guidelines are set by HUD. Guthrie said the money is important to Owensboro because it offers economic support. The coronavirus has prompted the closure of businesses across the nation.
“It certainly is having an economic impact on everyone,” Guthrie said of the coronavirus.
Other cities were also slated to receive funding, including Bowling Green ($385,212), Ashland ($337,555), Elizabethtown ($115,239) and Henderson ($150,498).
Abby Shelton, community development director for the city, said the city staff and elected officials would work to appropriate those funds within the community once official word had been sent.
Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson said he received confirmation that the money was coming to Owensboro on Tuesday morning. Watson said city officials were still studying what they could use the money for but his wish was for the money to be used to help the most needy.
“That’s what I would be hopeful for,” he said.
The CARES Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump on Friday, is also expected to provide a $1,200 check to those making $75,000 or less and hundreds of billions of dollars to help small businesses and the medical industry. The CARES Act is the largest economic stimulus package in United States history.
