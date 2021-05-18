An Owensboro toddler drowned Friday in an incident at Falls of Rough in Grayson County.
Grayson County Coroner Joe Brad Hudson said Serenity Mansfield, who was almost 2 years old, was reported missing Friday as her family was attending a wedding at a cabin a Falls of Rough. Media reports say the wedding was at Falls of Rough resort.
Several hours after a search was launched, a homeowner found Mansfield's body in the water some distance away from the cabins, Hudson said.
The preliminary cause of death is drowning. The girl was scheduled for an examination Monday at the state medical examiner's office.
The incident was investigated by the state Division of Fish and Wildlife Resources. A Fish and Wildlife officer, contacted through Grayson County dispatch, said he could not comment Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.