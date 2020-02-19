The Owensboro Fire Department officially welcomed seven new members within its ranks Tuesday.
The seven recruits — Damon Brandle, Trevor Dixon, Brad Hall, Joshua Jones, Coy Murphy, Cody Ramburger and Jordan Roberts — were sworn in during a city commission meeting. Numerous friends and families of the recruits were present.
“They’ve accepted the mission to save lives and property,” said OFD Chief James Howard. “Soon they’ll be doing just that. In the homes, business and in the streets of our city.”
The seven recruits went through 12 weeks of training before being sworn in.
Howard said the backgrounds of the recruits varied, including experience in military, construction, emergency medical services and prior fire departments.
“We’re glad to have every one of them in our ranks,” Howard said.
One new recruit, Brandle, said becoming a firefighter is something he always wanted to do.
“I just wanted to help the community,” he said.
Brandle was thankful that many community members, along with several OFD firefighters, were in attendance to see the seven recruits get sworn in.
In other Tuesday business, the city held the first reading of an ordinance repealing the Medical Control Authority.
The Medical Control Authority was replaced by the Ambulance Contracting Authority late last year. The new board, which is responsible for overseeing the ambulance contracts and services provided to the citizens of Owensboro-Daviess County and ensuring that all contractual obligations are being met, was restructured by the county and city after a disagreement with Owensboro Health regarding the three-way split of a $150,000 subsidy for American Medical Response ambulance services and OH’s refusal to provide backup ambulance services, according to city officials.
Both the county and the city have three appointed board members each, consisting of a representative of the sheriff’s office, police department, county fire department, city fire department and two community members. The county attorney, city attorney, 911 director and a representative from Owensboro Health serve as auxiliary members and do not vote.
The city is scheduled to have the second reading of the ordinance March 3.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
