Jill Castlen, 22, began posting videos on TikTok for fun two years ago, and today, she has a following of 1.8 million people who watch her life through the app.
“I posted quite a few videos that were just funny little videos,” she said. “I got up to 14K (followers), which I was very, very excited about.”
One night, Castlen posted a video of her journey with weight. At that point, the most views she had ever received on a video were 100,000.
“It was of me being smaller to being bigger,” she said. “I was kind of making fun of myself, which I’ve always done. I didn’t think it would blow up and it ended up getting 36 million views.”
Within the span of a week, Castlen’s account went from 14,000 followers to 160,000.
“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what is going on?’ ” she said. “I didn’t know what I was supposed to do next.”
Castlen gained more and more followers until everything came to a stall.
“I posted one of me doing mom stuff and that one got 20 million views,” she said. “I began doing videos that were more of my everyday life.”
Castlen is the mother of two and along with videos about being a parent, her TikTok page also consists of weight loss, cooking, unboxing and clothing try-ons videos.
“I really love making cooking videos because I always dreamed of being a chef growing up,” she said. “When I was six years old, my favorite thing was the Food Network. It’s neat when people say they made my recipe.”
Despite all the followers, comments and fan mail, Castlen still can’t believe her social media has gained traction the way it has.
“I still don’t know why I have so many followers, and I still don’t think I’m that cool,” she said. “I guess people just think it’s entertaining.”
It wasn’t until recently that Castlen said she felt like she could be authentic with her followers.
More from this section
“I wanted people to like my content,” she said. “It’s nice that now I can be who I am and some people will still like it.”
Castlen’s followers know her as “Mama Jill,” a nickname given to her when she would post videos of her doing motherly tasks.
“I just stuck to being Mama Jill,” she said. “There are quite a few other creators who go by ‘Mama’ so I didn’t think it was weird.”
Posting videos to TikTok has become Castlen’s full-time job, but she is also attending college to become an ultrasound technician.
“I’m able to work with brands on different partnerships,” she said. “Having two kids, it’s been a huge help.”
A lot of the followers Castlen has on TikTok are from the Owensboro-Daviess County region, she said.
“I get more people that come up to me in Owensboro so I think (TikTok) pushes content out to people near you,” she said.
When Castlen began her TikTok account, she never thought it would bring her to where it is today.
“I never hoped it would get this big because I feel like nowadays, people do post in hopes of gaining popularity,” she said. “When I began posting, TikTok was so new that I didn’t even know people were getting paid to do it.”
Castlen has had the continued support of her parents and boyfriend, Brandon, throughout the social media journey.
In the future, Castlen said she would love to release a cookbook, but for now, she is taking life one day at a time while spending more time with her family and sharing it all with her followers.
“It’s brought me closer to my parents because they’re so supportive of it,” she said. “We’ve made videos together and people love when I make videos with them.”
(1) comment
Unbelievable. This country…
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.