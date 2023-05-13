MAMA JILL

Owensboro resident Jill Castlen documents her life through social media videos, which has attracted nearly 2 million TikTok followers.

Jill Castlen, 22, began posting videos on TikTok for fun two years ago, and today, she has a following of 1.8 million people who watch her life through the app.

“I posted quite a few videos that were just funny little videos,” she said. “I got up to 14K (followers), which I was very, very excited about.”

