Alyson Ford never thought she would be a clogger.
The 20-year-old Owensboro native took up American clogging about six months ago in an effort to “spice up” her pageant talent routine. She is currently Miss Western Kentucky, and is on her way to compete in July for the title of Miss Kentucky Bluegrass.
“I wanted to try something different so I have been taking lessons with Barry Lanham,” she said.
She enjoys clogging, she said, and feels like it gets her more in tuned with her Kentucky roots and heritage. She also thinks it’s interesting because it’s unlike other dance forms.
“When I first started I knew nothing about clogging so I basically started off from scratch,” she said.
Ford has been doing pageants since she was 14. She also cheered competitively throughout school, but says it was pageants that helped her get out of her shell and become better at public speaking.
“I used to be really shy, and I feel like pageants have helped me with that,” she said.
Lanham said clogging has been getting a lot of attention lately as it’s seen on TV a lot more now, so when Ford called him and asked if she could take lessons he jumped at the opportunity.
The Appalachian dance form is unique, he said, in that it incorporates a lot of styles, and draws influences from African, Irish, Scottish, and German dances, among others. It also is ever-changing, he said.
“Over the generations those dances are blended together to what is now referred to now as American clogging or Appalachian clogging,” Lanham said. “What we are seeing now is that it is taking on and incorporating other dance styles and nationalities, and it still evolving as a dance.”
Ford’s dance is taking on a more contemporary approach, and it is “very out of the box,” Lanham said.
“Most people will be surprised when they see the dance, and they will say ‘Wow, this is clogging?’ ” Lanham said. “You can really do a lot with the dance, and we use all types of music. The cool thing is that although it has roots in the Appalachian Mountains, you can still do so much with the dance. There are so many things you can incorporate into it, which makes it all the more cooler.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
