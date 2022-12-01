Owensboro resident Sarah Jones is suing the debt collection agency TrueAccord after the company allegedly texted her ex-husband about money she purportedly owed — causing Jones “humiliation” and “significant emotional distress,” she says.

Jones case, which she seeks to have certified as a class action lawsuit, is set for a scheduling conference on Dec. 21. She initially sued TrueAccord in Owensboro federal court on Aug. 31.

