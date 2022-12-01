Owensboro resident Sarah Jones is suing the debt collection agency TrueAccord after the company allegedly texted her ex-husband about money she purportedly owed — causing Jones “humiliation” and “significant emotional distress,” she says.
Jones case, which she seeks to have certified as a class action lawsuit, is set for a scheduling conference on Dec. 21. She initially sued TrueAccord in Owensboro federal court on Aug. 31.
According to Jones, she opened a personal credit card with the online retailer Fingerhut. She said her balance allegedly ballooned to $469.67 and that she allegedly defaulted on her account.
“At some point in time,” Jones said, the firm LVNV Funding purchased the subject debt from Fingerhut. LVNV then placed the subject debt with TrueAccord for collection, she said.
On July 27, TrueAccord allegedly texted Jones’ ex-husband in an attempt to collect the subject debt, according to her lawsuit. TrueAccord texted the ex-husband again on July 30 and August 2, she said.
TrueAccord also called Jones’ current husband about the debt, but at no point did the company contact her, she said.
“Defendant’s conduct in disclosing the subject debt to Plaintiff’s ex-husband was highly humiliating has it had the natural effect of portraying Plaintiff as a dead-beat that does not pay her debts. The humiliation caused Plaintiff significant emotional distress that manifested by increasing Plaintiff’s heart rate and blood pressure,” Jones said in her lawsuit.
“Moreover, Defendant’s disclosure of the subject debt to her ex-husband invaded Plaintiff’s privacy as one’s financial affairs are inherently private in nature.”
Jones alleges that TrueAccord’s actions violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.
TrueAccord filed a response on Oct. 25, denying Jones’ allegations.
“To the extent that any violation of law took place, the violation was not intentional and resulted from a bona fide error that occurred notwithstanding the maintenance of procedures reasonably adapted to avoid such errors,” TrueAccord said in its response.
TrueAccord asked the court to dismiss the complaint and enter a judgment in its favor.
