Audrey Neel, an 11-year old Owensboro resident, has turned a passion for creative writing into publishing her own monthly newspaper, titled the “Owensboro Kids Chronicle.”

After initially thinking about making her own newspaper and testing it out on her family, Audrey Neel said she decided the time was right to commit to producing her own six-page newspaper each month.

“I made it last October, and I decided to bring it to people,” she said. “Since I brought it to people, I made sure I was going to do it the next month and the next month.”

Audrey Neel said she decided on a monthly edition over a daily or weekly newspaper because she has a lot of interests, and doesn’t have the time every day.

Audrey’s mother Hope Neel, who homeschools Audrey, said it is nice to see her daughter come up with an idea, and bring it to a finished product to distribute to her subscribers around the neighborhood, church and even outside Owensboro’s city limits.

“I have some friends that moved to Nebraska during the school year, and so we mail it to them now, and also to some people that we know in Frankfort,” Audrey Neel said.

The process begins each month with trying to determine what exactly she would like to write about, as well as determining assignments for her team of about five friends and siblings who contribute articles and comics to the newspaper.

“I have started to make a deadline; I usually make it the 15th or the 20th of the month so I can get it out before the month is over,” Audrey Neel said.

Sections in the “Owensboro Kids Chronicle” include entertainment, sports, nature and outdoor events and also arts and music.

Audrey Neel said sometimes the most challenging part of operating the newspaper is determining what type of content to put in it.

“I try not to put political news or a lot of bad news because it is a kid’s newspaper,” she said. “I try to put interesting and good news to hear about.”

Audrey said some of her favorite stories that she has written have been about a record breaking strawberry and the White House cat.

As far as a career in journalism goes, she is still figuring that all out.

“It would be neat, but I am not sure because I like a lot of things,” she said. “But it could happen because I really enjoy it.”