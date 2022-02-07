While Springfield, Missouri, is home to the world’s largest fork, and the world’s largest cuckoo clock can be found in Sugarcreek, Ohio, Owensboro has its own “world’s largest” in the form of a roughly 300-year-old sassafras tree.
Standing prominently at 2100 Frederica St., the tree continues to attract sightseers today, more than 110 years after it first received recognition in the Messenger-Inquirer.
Shane Satterfield, State Farm Insurance agent, moved his business office to 2100 Frederica in December 2020. Becoming the latest owner of the iconic sassafras tree has become an added bonus for him.
“We get five to 10 people a week, especially during the summer months, I would say, that stop by the office to look at the tree,” he said.
Satterfield said visitors to the tree have not caused any disruptions with his business, and oftentimes just stop by for a photograph.
“The only ones that have come into the office are maybe State Farm agents from other parts of the country that stop by and come in to let us know that they are State Farm people too,” Satterfield said.
The sassafras has also proved to be a good tool in helping people find his office, telling new clients that the agency is by the sassafras tree.
“We haven’t done anything with this particular aspect yet, but I have considered maybe one day planting another one,” he said. “I plan on being there for the rest of my career, so I would assume at some point it would probably die before I move on, so it would be nice to pay it forward a little bit.”
It is the latest chapter in a story that dates back about 300 years, but began to receive media attention in the early 20th century.
In March 1912, the Messenger-Inquirer published an article detailing a sassafras tree in Atlanta that was being billed as the largest in the nation. The Atlanta tree’s measurements were reported to be 50 feet in circumference with a diameter of 7 feet.
A March 19, 1912, Messenger-Inquirer article titled “A Whopper: Probably the largest sassafras tree in the world,” reported that Owensboro was home to an even larger sassafras tree than the one in Atlanta.
The Owensboro tree, in the front yard of a home owned by Alexander Hill on “South Frederica Street,” was reported to be 60-feet tall with a circumference of 10.5 feet.
The newspaper said at the time that it was “very probable that the largest sassafras tree in the world is in Owensboro” and that “compared with a sassafras tree in Mr. Alexander Hill’s yard on South Frederica Street in Owensboro, the one in Atlanta is not much more than a sapling. It also shows that the department of agriculture is not well posted on big sassafras trees.”
The sassafras tree made headlines again during the fall of 1917, when the newspaper reported that Owensboro’s world’s largest sassafras tree was attracting attention because of its colorful leaves.
“When the sunlight falls upon it, all the shades from bright scarlet to the softest fold are to be seen, blended with the skill that no artist could ever reach,” the Messenger-Inquirer reported.
The tree faced an uncertain future for a period of time during the 1950s, when Frederica Street was being expanded from two lanes to five lanes. The property owners at the time, Dr. and Mrs. O.W. Rash, were concerned that the road work would destroy the noted sassafras tree’s root system. The couple took their concerns to City Hall, and while 66 trees were cut down for the project, the beloved sassafras continued to stand tall.
Officially registered with the American Forestry Association, a historical marker near the tree notes that the giant sassafras was first mentioned for its size in 1883, and it has been a noted landmark in Daviess County for centuries. When the marker was placed in 1968, it was noted that the tree was over 100 feet tall with a circumference of 16 feet.
In January 1984, E.M. Ford Insurance began maintenance work on the tree after moving its offices to 2100 Frederica St.
Writer Keith Smith reported at the time that the agency was spending up to $1,500 to help ensure the natural landmark would still be around for future generations to enjoy.
“It hadn’t had anything done to it in a long time,” Reyburn Ford said at the time.
Owensboro tree service was hired to do maintenance on the tree, installing feeder hoses around the base of the tree so water and fertilizer could be poured directly into the tree’s underground root system. Dead, hollow limbs were also filled with concrete and antiseptic tar paint was sprayed over its recently trimmed limb stumps.
The crew also installed cables to help support the larger limbs during strong winds.
The Messenger-Inquirer’s Keith Lawrence reported in January 1992 that there remained a desire in the community to see the giant sassafras tree preserved.
The late Joe Ford, longtime county naturalist, said the tree is female in variety — you can tell by the blue berries on the tree.
“There are a good many trees around here, but that’s the most significant,” Ford said at the time.
