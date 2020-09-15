The Owensboro Symphony is rebranding itself, which includes dropping the word “orchestra” from its name.
As the Symphony pushes forward, it is also redesigning its logo, which is something that Symphony CEO Gwyn Payne said is an “obvious next step.”
“Since the addition of Troy Quinn a music director/conductor, we have seen an increase in audience and community engagement,” she said, which meant a new look was in order.
Quinn’s contract was extended at the end of August. His contract would have expired at the end of the 2022-23 season, and this new three-year contract extension keeps him on board until the end of the 2025-26 season.
Quinn was hired in 2017 to replace Nick Palmer, who announced in 2015 that he was leaving after the 2016 season. Palmer had conducted the symphony since 1998.
Symphony officials collaborated with community members, audiences, staff, board members, and others to “define a shared vision for our brand, one which would become the foundation for our new visual identity,” Payne said.
The new logo features a G-clef symbol, bright colors, and a subtle “O.”
Quinn said he is happy the Symphony’s brand change is in line with the upward movement of the organization.
“I am so pleased to be a part of this organization and thrilled that the brand has been updated to reflect the positive change and growth that has taken place,” he said.
The first Owensboro symphony was organized in 1919 by George Vestal, beginning with a group of about 30 players.
In 1921, the group began playing an annual benefit concert on behalf of the Goodfellows Club, a tradition that continued for many years.
William Nation took over direction of the group in 1949. The following year the orchestra was disbanded.
In the 1940s, Helen Payne-Gilles organized a string group known as the Owensboro Philharmonic Society. That group was expanded in 1957 with the addition of music students from Brescia College.
In February 1959, now renamed the Brescia Strings, the group gave its first public performance. Gradually wind and percussion instruments were added, and the name was changed to the Brescia-Owensboro Orchestra.
Dr. Emil Ahnell organized a chamber orchestra at Kentucky Wesleyan College in 1965, and several members of the Brescia-Owensboro group also played in the ensemble.
The following year, Ahnell suggested the Brescia-Owensboro and Kentucky Wesleyan orchestras unite, and Nov. 1, 1966, the decision was made to merge the two groups and to hire a professional director. The Owensboro Civic Orchestra was incorporated in 1966.
The organization’s name was changed in 1968 to the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra, and the annual program included four subscription concerts and two children’s concerts. By 1970, the Youth Orchestra was formed, and the youth program was expanded to include a Cadet Orchestra for younger players.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
