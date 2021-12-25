EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second and final installment by the Rev. Ray Clark, an Owensboro priest, who spent time in Bethlehem during Christmas 2017.
“In those days a decree went out from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be registered. This was the first registration when Quirinius was governor of Syria. And all went to be registered, each to his own town. And Joseph also went up from Galilee, from the town of Nazareth, to Judea, to the city of David, which is called Bethlehem, because he was of the house and lineage of David to be registered with Mary, his betrothed, who was with child. And while they were there, the time came for her to give birth. And she gave birth to her firstborn son and wrapped him in swaddling cloths and laid him in a manger, because there was no place for them in the inn (Luke 2: 1-7, ESV.)
As St. Luke describes the birth of Jesus, he first names the Roman emperor, Caesar Augustus, who decrees that a census take place of those under the Roman empire — “all the world.” He also names Quirinius, governor of the province of Syria Palestine. Each person is to return to their “own town” to be registered.
This census sets the stage for Joseph and Mary to travel from Nazareth in the north to Bethlehem in the south to register there — Joseph is a descendant of King David, whose birthplace was Bethlehem. That journey from Galilee to Bethlehem takes 21/2 to 3 hours by car. Joseph and Mary’s was long and hard.
Early on in my stay in the Holy Land, I found an olive-wood carving entitled: “The Entrance to Bethlehem.” Joseph searches the countryside for signs of danger while Mary rides upon the donkey.
I entered Bethlehem on Christmas Eve night through a checkpoint manned by Israeli soldiers. I walked alongside the 20 foot-high separation wall that divides Bethlehem and Jerusalem.
At some point, the street separated from the wall and ran into Bethlehem itself. Palestinian soldiers dressed in olive green uniforms and carrying rifles that were vintage compared to those of their Israeli counterparts.
It was the first and only that I saw Palestinian soldiers. Christmas Eve is the day of the year when the eyes of the world focus on Bethlehem. The soldiers were there as a measure of safety. I was carrying a guitar in a case and several soldiers struck up a conversation with me.
I was heading to Bethlehem University, which is run by the LaSalle Brothers from the Chicago area. The Brothers have dedicated themselves to a life as educators; they are not priests so I often celebrated Mass with them. For that reason they invited me to spend Christmas Eve with them.
Bethlehem University was founded in 1973 to serve the Palestinian people. It currently has over 3,200 students, mostly Muslim. It is the largest employer in Bethlehem. It seeks to offer Palestinians a college education and to instill in them values of service.
The Pope’s representative, or nuncio to the Holy Land was offering Midnight Mass in the college chapel. He was an Italian bishop who had recently been moved from Vietnam to the Holy Land.
As he said, the Pope thought that he needed more excitement in his life so he moved him to the Holy Land. I was the only priest present so I assisted him. The music was in Arabic, the language of Arab Christians, and soothing. The nuncio was focused on celebrating the Mass in a way I had seen only in St. John Paul II.
A reception followed the Mass and provided an opportunity to visit with friends I had made over the past few months.
Afterward in the Brothers’ residence, I visited with the Brothers and their guests and then headed up to my room around 2 a.m. I looked out the window of my third floor room upon a street of Bethlehem, illumined only by the street lights.
On this holy night the empty street testified that God took flesh in lowly Bethlehem, an unlikely choice. Christmas in Bethlehem promises that God still takes flesh — in the Mass, in the Scriptures, in children and in all those around us.
In the most unlikely times and places, God takes flesh in our lives.
