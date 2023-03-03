Owners of the old Texas Gas building are still deciding what will fill the Frederica Street structure that has been stripped down to an empty shell.
Ed Ray, speaking on behalf of the ownership group of The Shoppes at 3800 LLC, said the architect returned the first set of plans about two weeks ago.
Ray said options such as office space, residential apartments or condos, first floor parking decks or first floor retail space and a gym are all being considered.
“We’re reviewing those now and putting budget numbers together to see if what we’re thinking about doing there is even budgetary feasible,” Ray said. “…We’re really trying to figure out how that building works into a master plan for the entire property.”
It took more than two years to remove the asbestos inside the 180,000-square-foot building, which has been vacant since 2013.
Ray said $2 million was spent on the remediation.
“It is a painstaking process where they actually have to scrape it by hand, and it’s a huge building,” Ray said. “So it is completely remediated and asbestos free. We have our air clearance on that.”
The remediation process has exposed the building to the elements, as it’s now mostly windowless.
Ray said he’s aware of the public complaints about the building’s current condition.
“The interesting part is that the owners of the Texas Gas building are also the immediate property owners — all the property around there is owned by the same investment group,” he said. “…If you’re trying to sell the frontage on Frederica to a Heritage (Federal Credit Union) … they are the most concerned about how that building looks. So they have the most invested as to anyone else on the aesthetics. There’s also the carry cost of debt on that building. So they feel it as much or more than anyone else in the community.”
Heritage Federal Credit Union has announced it is constructing a 4,438-square-feet branch on the property.
Prior to it, The Shoppes at 3800 had also attracted a car dealership and a strip mall with two restaurants and a barbershop.
A new street off Tamarack into The Shoppes at 3800 is also under construction that will allow cars access without having to use the Frederica Street entrance.
For now, it’s remaining closed to traffic to allow construction equipment to move about freely.
“(The road) will be open for the purpose of serving Heritage,” Ray said. “…It will coincide with when Heritage is ready to open its doors.”
