PACE OCHS

Owensboro Catholic High School librarian Marilyn Pace talks with freshmen Davyn Randolph, left, and Ben Booker during Introduction to Physical Science class Thursday at the school in Owensboro. Pace was recently named Educator of the Year by the Diocese of Owensboro.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro Catholic High School librarian and media specialist Marilyn Pace has been named the 2022 Outstanding Catholic School Educator of the Year by the Diocese of Owensboro.

“It was wonderful and a nice recognition,” Pace said.

