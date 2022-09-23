Owensboro Catholic High School librarian and media specialist Marilyn Pace has been named the 2022 Outstanding Catholic School Educator of the Year by the Diocese of Owensboro.
“It was wonderful and a nice recognition,” Pace said.
Pace is in her 50th and last year in the education system. She began at OCHS as an English and French teacher before becoming a librarian.
“I graduated from Brescia, and I was dropping my younger brother off here and the principal that knew me flagged me down and said he had an opening,” Pace said. “I went that afternoon and interviewed and got the job. I didn’t think I’d stay here for 50 years.”
After being at OCHS for six years, the librarian position opened up. Pace had worked at the Daviess County Public Library while in college and really enjoyed it, but was a junior and didn’t want to start on a new degree path.
“I really enjoyed teaching, but I switched to the library and have been in this position for 44 years,” she said. “I’ve done other things in the 44 years, which has kept it fresh. I’ve taught various English and French classes when they’ve had one leftover. I was also a co-sponsor for the yearbook for 10-12 years and became certified to teach AP French.”
Pace’s favorite part about being a librarian is helping students find “that perfect book.”
“One year a student came in and overheard me talking about a book with another student and after that student left, he came over and asked if we had any more of those books,” she said. “I told him we did, and he began reading the book, and I asked if he wanted to take the book home with him, and he said, ‘no.’ He asked if I had a special shelf he could keep it on. He read it for about another week and then took it home. He told me it was the first book he really read.”
Watching the students grow is a fun part of Pace’s job, seeing them evolve from freshmen to seniors and how their thought process changes.
More from this section
Two things that Pace does within the school that she enjoys is a book club and an All-School Read.
“We started the All-School Read right before COVID-19, where everyone in the school reads the same book,” she said. “We were reading ‘Salt of the Sea’ by Ruta Sepetys. She was supposed to come to the school in April 2020 but COVID beat her here.”
The students did do a Zoom call with Sepetys.
Pace said Sepetys will hopefully be returning to the school this year to talk about her book “I Must Betray You,” which is one of the two books the students are reading for the All-School Read. The other book is “Ground Zero” by Alan Gratz.
One of the mottos Pace lives by in her work is “Yes we can.”
“Kids usually come in and ask if we can help them do something, and while we may not be able to successfully help each kid, but we say yes, we will give it a try,” she said.
Pace said OCHS is a “fantastic” place to work and the school has a family feeling.
“My dad was here for 47 years as a coach and athletic director so the school has been part of my life for most of my life,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.