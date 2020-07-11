Hire Dynamics, a national staffing company, has scheduled a drive-through job fair at the Packaging Unlimited Distribution Center, 2588 Grimes Ave., on Wednesday.
A news release said Packaging Unlimited needs to fill approximately 140 positions — including selecting, packaging and shipping.
They will be talking with applicants from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day.
The news release said, "Job seekers use the Hire Dynamics app Work4HD to begin their application and onboarding process. Upon completion, a staffing specialist will conduct a socially distant, in-person interview outside their car window."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.