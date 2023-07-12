“If you don’t think things are going on in Owensboro in July, you’re choosing not to look,” David Kirk, destination management director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said Tuesday.
Hotel rooms, especially those downtown, are getting hard to find, he said.
Things start today with the National Softball Association Girls Fastpitch Central World Series for girls 12-14 at Jack C. Fisher Park that runs through Sunday.
The Supporting Heroes Tribute Gala will be at the Owensboro Convention Center on Saturday night.
Kirk said one of the downtown hotels is already full, but there are a few rooms left in the other.
The Daviess County Lions Club Fair will return to the Philpot fairgrounds Friday through July 22.
“They’re bringing back monster trucks, a tractor pull and fireworks,” Kirk said. “It’s going to be like it was pre-COVID.”
Chris Gendek, destination development and sports management director, said the U.S. Fastpitch Softball Summer Sizzler will be coming in on July 21 for three days.
“They have teams coming from New York and Canada,” he said.
The biggest event of the month will be the American Cornhole Organization’s World Championships of Cornhole on July 24-29 at the convention center.
They’re expecting 800 players from nearly all 50 states to be competing for the title.
The last time the event was here — in July 2017 — there were 380 players from 27 states in town.
The United States Specialty Sports Association’s All-Star Tournament is coming to Fisher Park on July 28-30.
“We’re not just getting state associations now,” Kirk said. “We’re going after national events.”
He said he’ll have an announcement soon about a new event coming to Green River Distilling in August.
