Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that 10 rural Kentucky transit agencies have been approved for more than $11.5 million in Federal Transit Administration funding.
The agencies, which collectively serve 46 Kentucky counties, will use the funding to modernize their bus and wheelchair van fleets and make other essential upgrades to facilities and equipment.
Of those 10 agencies is Pennyrile Allied Community Services Inc., which services Muhlenberg County and will use the funding to construct a new transit administrative/maintenance facility. The federal share for PACS is $400,000, with the state/local share contributing an additional $100,000.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.