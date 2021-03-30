With spring finally in the air and the increased distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, local restaurants are happy to see their businesses bustling again, especially when many of them were closed this time last year.
Coke Plant and Dry Ground Brewing Company owner Ed Musselman has seen the big shift first hand as customers have flocked to the outdoor seating area the brewery created during the pandemic the past few weekends.
“With a brewery, its central focus by and large is the gathering of people and sharing of time and conversation over a good beer,” he told The Sun. “That’s what’s been pretty much ripped from everyone’s lives over the last year and so as we see a glimmer of hope for things to get towards normal it’s real refreshing to get back to it.”
Broussard’s is just starting to get its first big crowds since opening its doors downtown last summer.
“People are anxious to be out and about again and as the weather is warming up the patio is just hopping. People are just out enjoying things again. We’re seeing more people coming into the restaurant, wanting to sit on the patio and be outside for a while, we’ve definitely seen an uptick in the number of guests over the past three or four weeks,” said Pam Ogles, the director of strategic development for JS Coalter & Associates, the company that owns the development group behind Broussard’s.
“We opened because that was our plan but we couldn’t take advantage of the patio last year the way that we wanted to, clearly. We had to be very, very careful.
“It’s exciting to be a part of the community and see things really taking off. It was great when we opened but obviously the winter time got slow and we’re just so excited to see that turn around and have people come out and enjoy what we have to offer.”
There is no reason to be lax now just because the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel seems to be visible, said Paducah Beer Werks owner Todd Blume.
“People have been inside and they’ve stayed home and they’ve done everything they can to protect themselves but now they’re wanting to get out. We’re also seeing a large influx of people that have had their vaccines that are ready to get out and live their life again,” he said. “Every weekend we see more people come out. We’re happy to see them, but the biggest problem that we see is that we’re still in this pandemic.
“Not everyone has their vaccines so it could still be spread.”
PBW is not 100% open. Its indoor seating will remain at 50%, or 75 people, but there is an expanded outdoor seating area.
Broussard’s, too, is making sure that safety stays a top priority.
“We’re going to continue to keep social distancing and mask protocols in place until we’re told that those things can be relaxed,” Ogles said. “We’re going to keep people safe but as things relax we’ll be keeping on top of that so we can get more people in.”
Ogles is keen on moving forward with some of the restaurant’s event planning as summer approaches, including a crawfish boil on April 17 and, eventually, live music on the patio.
A few blocks at Knoth’s Bar-B-Que, which Musselman opened in December, things are looking up as well. A business just a few months old, but with the recognition of a longtime Lakes area restaurant, is now regularly selling all the BBQ the owner brings in. He saw the few months as a kind of soft opening opportunity to get things at the new eatery tuned up.
“It was kind of a blessing in disguise that we were able to ease into it and figure out our systems, get our staff trained without being overwhelmed,” he said. “We were asked a lot about opening a business in the middle of COVID. It was something that we had committed to and we wanted to honor that, but also opening a business isn’t about what happens in two, three, four, five months, it’s about five, 10, 15, 50 years down the road and being a part of the fabric of the community.”
Optimism is the name of the game for these business owners and Blume is hoping there’s a silver lining at the end of all this in the form of the city’s proposed Entertainment Destination Center project, which could allow customers to take alcoholic drinks in designated to-go cups out into the downtown area.
“That could be huge especially for smaller businesses that have been the hit the hardest to capitalize on these people coming out by creating a safe space where people can enjoy themselves even if we can’t have everyone safely inside,” Blume said. “Whether we’re drawn in (to the EDC) or not, it would help me because the way I look at it is that rising waters lift all ships. That would help downtown tremendously.”
Musselman is hoping that, as vaccination efforts proceed and case counts go down, the Coke Plant can serve its true purpose.
“It’s a community space and whenever community’s not allowed to gather it certainly diminishes the offerings. For far too long unfortunate circumstances have brought a lot of gloom and doom to so many people’s lives,” he said. “We’re just excited about everybody finally seeing opportunities to start to feel a little more normal in the coming months.
“With normalcy comes positivity and with positivity good things happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.